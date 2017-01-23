S'East Senators, IPOB, MASSOB, others condemn killing of agitators in P-Harcourt

THE South-East Senate caucus, yesterday, condemned the alleged killing of unarmed members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said to be holding a pro-Trump rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State by members of security agencies. The South-East Senators have also called on the Federal Government to carry out a holistic investigation into the allegations of deliberate application of excessive force by security agencies in the containment of peaceful assembly, particularly when groups from the South East are involved, with particular reference to the latest action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.