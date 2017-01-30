Robbers kill policeman, steal N30m from bank customer

A mobile policeman allegedly lost his life, yesterday morning, when robbers stormed a new generation bank around Rumubekwe/Shell area junction of Port Harcourt, carting away about N30 million from a customer. Eyewitnesses said the gunmen, numbering about four, stormed the bank in a Toyota Corolla car, shooting sporadically to ward off any resistance.

