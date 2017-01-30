Robbers kill policeman, steal N30m fr...

Robbers kill policeman, steal N30m from bank customer

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A mobile policeman allegedly lost his life, yesterday morning, when robbers stormed a new generation bank around Rumubekwe/Shell area junction of Port Harcourt, carting away about N30 million from a customer. Eyewitnesses said the gunmen, numbering about four, stormed the bank in a Toyota Corolla car, shooting sporadically to ward off any resistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Bin Laden
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,428 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC