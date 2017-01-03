Rivers govt. to support Nigerian Army 6 division in fighting crime

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the State Government will support the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in the strengthening the Security Architecture of the state and its environs. Governor Wike also advised the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army 6 Division against the politicisation of crime, noting that security is vital to the actualisation of all developmental programmes.

