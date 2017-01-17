Retired veterans need your support - Saraki urges Nigerians

Her Excellency, wife of Senate President and Chairperson, Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Mrs. Toyin Saraki has called on Nigerians in both public and private sector to support retired Nigerian military men and women to re-enter the society and their home communities without bias, saying the nation owe these veterans a great debt after selfless services to the country. Speaking at a facility tour to the Nigerian Army 9th Brigade Medical Center, Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos, on Friday 20, in a continued commemoration of Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Mrs. Saraki said; "Nigeria is a country that has known great difficulty, and great conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.