Rep bye election : Oshiomhole Junior posters flood Etsako, Benin
The campaign posters of Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, the first son of the immediate past Governor of Edo, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, are now in Benin and major towns in Etsako Federal constituency in Edo. The posters were seen pasted in strategic locations in Auchi and other major communities in Etsako East, Central and West Local Government Areas.
