Quit whining, no body owes you anything, Fayimi tells Nigerian youths

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has urged Nigerian youths to 'quit whining' and that no body owe them anything. Fayemi made this known in a lecture titled 'The Successor-Generation: Reflections on Values and Knowledge in Nation Building' at the 2017 UNILAG Convocation Lecture in Lagos, Monday.

