Police deny death of IPOB members, say 65 arrested

Rivers state Police command has denied reports in some media that some persons died during the pro Biafra protest by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOD on friday., adding that 65 of the protesters were arrested by the Police. Deputy Commissioner of Police, in the state, DCP Ahmed Magagi said the timely intervention of the Police saved the situation from recording misfortunes.

Chicago, IL

