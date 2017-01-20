Oxford University appoints Nigerian A...

Oxford University appoints Nigerian Adebanwi first Black African Rhodes professor

11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A Nigerian scholar, Wale Adebanwi has been appointed to the prestigious Rhodes Professorship in Race Relations in the School of Interdisciplinary Area Studies at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom. Adebanwi, 47, is the first black African scholar to be appointed to the endowed Chair since it was created more than 60 years ago.

Chicago, IL

