Old Boy Band Sings For Peace And Goodwill In 2017

11 hrs ago

A new singing group that burst onto the Nigerian musical scene over the new year consists of senior citizens - a chorus of prominent past political and military leaders from Africa's most populous nation. And they're singing about peace and goodwill in 2017.

