Oil, minerals producing areas develop blueprint to end Niger Delta crisis

By Michael Eboh Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords' Association of Nigeria, OMPALAN, yesterday, said it had developed a blue-print that would help end the lingering crisis in the Niger Delta and other minerals producing communities across the country. Chairman, Board of Trustees and National Leader, OMPALAN, Mr. Udo Azogu, stated this in a statement in Abuja, after the group's interactive meeting and presentation of letter of appointment to His Eminence, Sir Chukumela Nnam Obi as Patron of the Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.