Obaseki attributes Nigeria's unity to ex-servicemen's contributions
G overnor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday said the continuous coexistence of Nigeria as one nation, was attributable to the huge contributions of ex-servicemen. The governor spoke at the launch of the 'emblem appeal fund' at the 2017, Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at Urhokpota Hall, King's Square, in Benin City.
