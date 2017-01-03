Obaseki attributes Nigeria's unity to ex-servicemen's contributions

G overnor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday said the continuous coexistence of Nigeria as one nation, was attributable to the huge contributions of ex-servicemen. The governor spoke at the launch of the 'emblem appeal fund' at the 2017, Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at Urhokpota Hall, King's Square, in Benin City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.