Northern Nigeria now blighted by crim...

Northern Nigeria now blighted by crime, insecurity-Gov Shettima

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

T he 19 Northern states' governors and traditional leaders from the area, yesterday, regretted the deteriorating security situation in the zone, vowing to find a common solution to the problem. Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, who is the Governor of Borno State, said the region had been blighted by crimes and insecurity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,221,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC