Northern Nigeria now blighted by crime, insecurity-Gov Shettima
T he 19 Northern states' governors and traditional leaders from the area, yesterday, regretted the deteriorating security situation in the zone, vowing to find a common solution to the problem. Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, who is the Governor of Borno State, said the region had been blighted by crimes and insecurity.
