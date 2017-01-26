No pastor or Imam should talk about w...

No pastor or Imam should talk about war for Nigeria is in trial times

Vanguard

The Primate of Inri Evangelical Church, Rev, Babatunde Elijah, on Saturday said that Nigeria is in trial times and as such, no pastor or imam should talk about war in front of their followers. He urged religious leaders to desist from making inciting statements to avoid civil unrest in the country.

