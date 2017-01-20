Nigeria's unity non-negotiable - Wike

16 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Jimitota Onoyume PORT HARCOURT- Leaders and people of the Niger Delta will always strive to defend the unity of Nigeria, because to them, the country remaining as one indivisible entity is not negotiable and of paramount importance, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said. This came as the governor, in his New Year message, called on the Federal Government to drop its alleged vindictive actions against Rivers State this year and give it due attention on matters of development.

