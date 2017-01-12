Nigeria's deadly monsters (1) by Fani-Kayode

When you take everything away from a man or a people, including their humanity, their loved ones, their land, their posessions, their faith, their God, their self-respect, their identity and their dignity and you put them and theirs under the fire and sword morning, day and night you cannot expect them not to voice their pain and not to scream and a shout. And when the screaming and shouting goes unheeded you cannot expect them not to hit back and attempt to break the yoke of torment, subjugation, tyranny and slavery.

