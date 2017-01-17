Nigeria's aviation sector hits turbul...

Nigeria's aviation sector hits turbulence

Read more: New Vision

Recently, irate passengers beat up an Arik Air executive at Lagos international airport after the third consecutive cancellation of their flight. Nigeria may consider itself a regional aviation hub but years of mismanagement and now recession have blighted domestic airline operations, making delays and cancellations the norm.

