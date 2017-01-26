Nigerians need more awareness on danger of excess fat in the body - Edmark
As part of its commitment to combating the growing epidemic of obesity penetrating every walk of life, Edmark Nigeria has kicked off a weight loss challenge by giving Nigerians a platform to regain their health by overcoming obesity. Speaking during the unveiling of 'P4 lose to win 90 days challenge' in Lagos, Double Crown Manager and Member, Chairman's Circle of Edmark International, Mr. Emeka Ononiwu said that majority of people are obese as a result of ignorance.
