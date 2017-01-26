Nigerians need more awareness on dang...

Nigerians need more awareness on danger of excess fat in the body - Edmark

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

As part of its commitment to combating the growing epidemic of obesity penetrating every walk of life, Edmark Nigeria has kicked off a weight loss challenge by giving Nigerians a platform to regain their health by overcoming obesity. Speaking during the unveiling of 'P4 lose to win 90 days challenge' in Lagos, Double Crown Manager and Member, Chairman's Circle of Edmark International, Mr. Emeka Ononiwu said that majority of people are obese as a result of ignorance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,163 • Total comments across all topics: 278,385,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC