Nigerians are yet to see the promised change - Ayemoba
Minister-in-charge of Omega Fire Ministries, Lagos zone, Rev. Fidelis Ayemoba has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prove beyond reasonable doubt to Nigerians that change is actually what he came to cause, just as he called on political leaders in the country to give dividends of democracy to the masses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan 4
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC