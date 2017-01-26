Nigerians are yet to see the promised...

Nigerians are yet to see the promised change - Ayemoba

15 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Minister-in-charge of Omega Fire Ministries, Lagos zone, Rev. Fidelis Ayemoba has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prove beyond reasonable doubt to Nigerians that change is actually what he came to cause, just as he called on political leaders in the country to give dividends of democracy to the masses.

