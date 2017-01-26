Nigerian-Turkish School Kidnap: They fed us with rice, noodles, sometimes tea - rescued student
O ne of the abducted students of the Nigerian Turkish International College, NTIC, Ogun State released on Tuesday evening, yesterday gave an account of how she was abducted, adding that they were not maltreated while in their captors den. According to her, "They fed us with rice, noodles and sometimes tea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan 4
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC