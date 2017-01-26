Nigerian-Turkish School Kidnap: They ...

Nigerian-Turkish School Kidnap: They fed us with rice, noodles, sometimes tea - rescued student

O ne of the abducted students of the Nigerian Turkish International College, NTIC, Ogun State released on Tuesday evening, yesterday gave an account of how she was abducted, adding that they were not maltreated while in their captors den. According to her, "They fed us with rice, noodles and sometimes tea.

