Nigerian troops kill 15 Boko Haram fi...

Nigerian troops kill 15 Boko Haram fighters in anti-terror operation

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Nigerian troops have killed 15 Boko Haram fighters in an anti-terror operation in the northeastern state of Borno where terrorists have been making efforts to regroup and plan more attacks. Nigerian army chief Tukur Buratai, in a statement reaching Xinhua on Saturday, said one terrorist, suspected to be a foreigner, was captured during the anti-terror raid carried out by the military in Rann, a town in Kala Balge district of Borno State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,740 • Total comments across all topics: 278,112,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC