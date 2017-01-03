Nigerian President Vows to Let Up in Efforts to Rescue Chibok Girls
This file photo taken on May 14, 2016 shows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaking during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Abuja. Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said his government is not resting in its efforts to find the remaining Chibok girls that are still held captive by the militant group Boko Haram.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan 4
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC