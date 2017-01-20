Nigerian officials seize cocaine 'factory-packed' inside shoes at Abuja airport
Nigerian anti-drug officers found 9.15 kg of cocaine worth $4.7 million "factory-packed" inside a new pair of shoes that arrived at Abuja airport on a flight from Brazil, authorities said on Tuesday. It was Nigeria's biggest drug seizure of 2016.
