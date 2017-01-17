Nigerian musician William Onyeabor di...

Nigerian musician William Onyeabor dies age 70

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Resident Advisor

Nigerian musician William Onyeabor has died at the age of 70. Onyeabor, an enigmatic pioneer of electronic music in his home country, self-released nine albums in the late '70s and early '80s. Worldwide interest in his music exploded some three decades later, following the release of a compilation called Who is William Onyeabor? on David Byrne's Luaka Bop label in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Resident Advisor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,223 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC