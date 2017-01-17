Nigerian musician William Onyeabor dies age 70
Nigerian musician William Onyeabor has died at the age of 70. Onyeabor, an enigmatic pioneer of electronic music in his home country, self-released nine albums in the late '70s and early '80s. Worldwide interest in his music exploded some three decades later, following the release of a compilation called Who is William Onyeabor? on David Byrne's Luaka Bop label in 2013.
