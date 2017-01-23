Nigerian leader extends greetings to ...

Nigerian leader extends greetings to China on Spring Festival

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

File photo shows Nigerian students preparing to perform at a gala at the Confucius Institute in University of Lagos, Nigeria. has extended his "warmest greetings" to China, the Chinese community in Nigeria and the world over on the annual Spring Festival or Chinese lunar new year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC