Nigerian governor: Aid agencies misusing refugee funds
Aid agencies including UNICEF are profiting from funds meant to help refugees from Boko Haram's Islamic uprising and should leave Nigeria, the governor of the country's embattled northeastern state of Borno said. The criticism follows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's charges in December that the United Nations and private agencies are deliberately exaggerating a massive humanitarian crisis to boost funding.
