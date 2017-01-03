Nigerian Fighters Kill 3 Girl Suicide...

Nigerian Fighters Kill 3 Girl Suicide Bombers Headed for a Market

19 hrs ago

People clear debris after an explosion in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Oct. 29, 2016. Twin explosions from female suicide bombers suspected to be with Boko Haram killed nine people and injured more than 20 in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri, officials and witnesses said.

