Nigerian Central Bank Leaves Key Lending Rate Unchanged at 14%

Nigeria left its policy rate unchanged for a third consecutive meeting to support growth in an economy at its weakest in more than two decades and in which inflation is accelerating. The Monetary Policy Committee held the benchmark interest rate at 14 percent, Governor Godwin Emefiele told reporters from the Abuja-based Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday.

