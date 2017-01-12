Nigerian authors to construct Writers' village
The Association of Nigerian Authors says plans are on-going to construct "Writers Village'' at Mpape, the Federal Capital Territory to enhance the organisation. The ANA president said the proposed construction of the village was part of projects that had been earmarked by the association in 2017.
