Nigeria: Youths Threaten to Bomb Kaduna Refinery If Suleiman Is Harmed

A group, the Southern Kaduna Youth Grassroots Movement , has threatened to blow up the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company plant in Kaduna if harm befalls Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire ministry. Suleiman was invited for interrogation following his comments at a church service, allegedly calling on his members to attack herders within his church premises.

