Nigeria: Women Suicide Bombers 'Now Strap Babies on to Evade Detection'
The Defence Headquarters says female suicide bombers in the north-east are now evading detection from security operatives by carrying babies on their back, that ordinarily passes them for innocent nursing mothers. The Acting Director Defence information, Rabe Abubakar, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that the attention of the DHQ had been drawn to the new tactic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan 4
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC