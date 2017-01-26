Nigeria: Women Suicide Bombers 'Now S...

Nigeria: Women Suicide Bombers 'Now Strap Babies on to Evade Detection'

The Defence Headquarters says female suicide bombers in the north-east are now evading detection from security operatives by carrying babies on their back, that ordinarily passes them for innocent nursing mothers. The Acting Director Defence information, Rabe Abubakar, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that the attention of the DHQ had been drawn to the new tactic.

