Nigeria: Why We Won't Reveal Atiku's Immigration Status - U.S. Govt
The United States government has said it would require the legal consent of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar before releasing information about his immigration status in the country. The U.S. government was responding to a PREMIUM TIMES enquiry on whether Mr. Abubakar was wanted in, or barred from entering, the U.S. "U.S. Customs and Border Protection is prohibited by law from releasing such information without the written legal consent of the individual about whom you are asking these questions," Julie, a Senior Public Information Officer at U.S. CBP said in an email response.
