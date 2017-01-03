Nigeria: West Africa will act on Gambia election crisis

An arriving airline passenger pulled a gun from his luggage and opened fire in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight before throwing his weapon down and lying... Multimillionaire Robert Durst is a "menace to society" and a danger to several witnesses in his murder case, prosecutors said in an effort to preserve their testimony in case they get killed. The judge in the murder case against multimillionaire Robert Durst has agreed to allow early testimony from two witnesses, finding Friday there is evidence that at least one of them is in possible danger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.