Nigeria Traders to Start Exchange Rate in Black Market Fight

Nigeria's money-changers will introduce an exchange rate for the naira to help the central bank combat unregulated trading. Licensed dealers, known as bureaux de change, or BDCs, will post an exchange rate each Monday on their website from Jan. 16 to "highlight positive rate development in the market" and counter domains such as abokifx.com, which publishes unofficial prices daily, Aminu Gwadabe, the head of the local BDC association, told reporters in Lagos.

Chicago, IL

