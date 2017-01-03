Nigeria to deploy 800 soldiers to Darfur for Peacekeeping
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday said Nigeria would deploy 800 soldiers to the United Nations Mission in Dafur. Buratai made the disclosure at the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre during the graduation of 755 soldiers and 45 officers that participated in the pre-deployment training in Jaji, Kaduna State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|45 min
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC