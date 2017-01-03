Nigeria to deploy 800 soldiers to Dar...

Nigeria to deploy 800 soldiers to Darfur for Peacekeeping

Vanguard

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday said Nigeria would deploy 800 soldiers to the United Nations Mission in Dafur. Buratai made the disclosure at the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre during the graduation of 755 soldiers and 45 officers that participated in the pre-deployment training in Jaji, Kaduna State.

Chicago, IL

