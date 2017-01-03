Nigeria: Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri After Blasts
Maiduguri, Borno state capital, was last night rocked by multiple blasts as two suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers made yet another futile attempt to assault residents near a popular motor park. Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku, wrote on WhatsApp that "preliminary information available is that the explosion occurred at Gariki Muna, which I understand is at the outskirts of town.
