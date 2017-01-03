Nigeria: Suicide Bombers Killed in Ma...

Nigeria: Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri After Blasts

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Maiduguri, Borno state capital, was last night rocked by multiple blasts as two suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers made yet another futile attempt to assault residents near a popular motor park. Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku, wrote on WhatsApp that "preliminary information available is that the explosion occurred at Gariki Muna, which I understand is at the outskirts of town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,046 • Total comments across all topics: 277,737,994

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC