Nigeria: Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri

At least three persons were confirmed dead in two separate suicide bomb attacks that occurred in Maiduguri on Wednesday morning, security sources said. According to a chieftain of the local vigilante, Civilian-JTF, Danbatta Bello, at about midnight, a male suicide bomber was shot dead from an observatory by a military sniper after he was spotted advancing towards a security check post manned by soldiers in Usmanti layout of Maiduguri.

