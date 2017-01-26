Nigeria: Senate Rejects Subsidy, Tariff Hike for Power Sector
The National Assembly, has rejected the subsidy and tariff hike proposed by the power operators and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC. The Senate Committee on Power announced the rejection of the proposal when it's Chairman, Senator Ben Bruce led the members on oversight function to the commission in Abuja.
