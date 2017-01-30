Nigeria: Self-defense fighter dies th...

Nigeria: Self-defense fighter dies thwarting suicide attack

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Police say a member of a civilian self-defense force has died while intercepting a suicide bomber at a mosque in northeastern Nigeria. Police spokesman Victor Isukwu says the attack occurred early Tuesday near the University of Maiduguri, where five people died in a bombing earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,539 • Total comments across all topics: 278,422,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC