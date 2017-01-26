Nigeria: Scores Feared Killed As Boko...

Nigeria: Scores Feared Killed As Boko Haram Ambushes Motorists in Borno

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Suspected members of Boko Haram, yesterday, ambushed motorists along Maiduguri- Damboa- Biu road, leading to unspecified number of people dead and injured, according to eye witnesses. The incident was said to have taken place in the morning between old Nigerian Telecommunication Mast, NITEL, a.k.a Dogon Wire in Hausa, and Bullabulin village which is now deserted with only a military base left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,477 • Total comments across all topics: 278,369,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC