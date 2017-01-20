Nigeria: Release Kanu to Douse Tensio...

Nigeria: Release Kanu to Douse Tension, Cleric Tells Govt

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Archbishop of Anglican Diocese of Enugu, Emmanuel Chukwuma, has implored the Federal Government to release the detained Biafran activist, Nnamdi Kanu. He said some leaders of the zone had expressed the need to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... 14 hr Texas two step 7
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,489 • Total comments across all topics: 277,564,883

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC