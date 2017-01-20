Nigeria: Release Kanu to Douse Tension, Cleric Tells Govt
The Archbishop of Anglican Diocese of Enugu, Emmanuel Chukwuma, has implored the Federal Government to release the detained Biafran activist, Nnamdi Kanu. He said some leaders of the zone had expressed the need to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|14 hr
|Texas two step
|7
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC