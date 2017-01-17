Nigeria: Professor, four others kille...

Nigeria: Professor, four others killed in suicide bomber attack at university

Lagos The attack of a male suicide bomber claimed the life of a professor and four others on Monday at the Senior Staff Quarters of the University of Maiduguri in northern Borno State.

Chicago, IL

