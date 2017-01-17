Nigeria: Power Generation Drops

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN said the nation's power generation capacity dropped from 3,959 megawatts on January 4 to 2,662 megawatts on January 22. The Nigerian Electricity System Operator, SO, website, a sub agency of TCN, disclosed the figure in its daily forecast on power generation data in Lagos on Sunday. The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that TCN attributed the drop to low water levels at the hydro power stations and dearth of gas to the power generating companies.

