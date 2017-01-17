Nigeria: Power Generation Drops

Nigeria: Power Generation Drops

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN said the nation's power generation capacity dropped from 3,959 megawatts on January 4 to 2,662 megawatts on January 22. The Nigerian Electricity System Operator, SO, website, a sub agency of TCN, disclosed the figure in its daily forecast on power generation data in Lagos on Sunday. The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that TCN attributed the drop to low water levels at the hydro power stations and dearth of gas to the power generating companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,740 • Total comments across all topics: 278,148,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC