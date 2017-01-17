Nigeria: Outrage As Premium Times Jou...

Nigeria: Outrage As Premium Times Journalists Return to Police Station After Arrests

Two PREMIUM TIMES staff arrested but later released Thursday by the Nigerian police returned to the Abuja headquarters of the force early Friday, amid widespread outrage that followed the raid. Plain-clothed officers stormed the paper's office Thursday and arrested the publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, and judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu, after conducting search at the office.

