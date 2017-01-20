Nigeria: Niger Delta Militants Turn A...

Nigeria: Niger Delta Militants Turn Against Buhari

The Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta, a militant group that operates in the Nigerian oil-rich region, appears to have turned hostile against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari whom the group endorsed in the 2015 presidential election. In a statement through its shadowy spokesperson who signs off releases, Jomo Gbomo, MEND on Sunday passed a vote of no confidence on Mr. Buhari, accusing his government of insincerity and "grand deception" with regards to pledged commitment to the politics and economy of the Niger Delta.

