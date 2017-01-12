Nigeria mistakenly bombs camp, kills more than 100

Two million people in Nigeria, including the refugees seen here last March at the Bakassi refugee camp in Maiduguri, have been displaced by the war with jihadists in Nigeria since 2013. A Nigerian state official says an air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists has mistakenly bombed a refugee camp, killing more than 100 refugees and wounding aid workers.

