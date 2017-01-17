Nigeria: Maiduguri University Suspend...

Nigeria: Maiduguri University Suspends Examinations After Suicide Attacks Kill Four

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The University of Maiduguri has suspended the ongoing first semester examinations for one day following the suicide bomb attacks that claimed the lives of four persons, including a professor. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Abubakar Njodi, said exams scheduled for Monday were suspended as the institution mourns those that died in the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,755 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC