Nigeria: Maiduguri University Suspends Examinations After Suicide Attacks Kill Four
The University of Maiduguri has suspended the ongoing first semester examinations for one day following the suicide bomb attacks that claimed the lives of four persons, including a professor. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Abubakar Njodi, said exams scheduled for Monday were suspended as the institution mourns those that died in the attack.
