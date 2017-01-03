Nigeria: Local Govt Official Arrested Over Alleged Boko Haram Links

Two days after media reports, the Nigerian Army on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of the Chairman of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno, Shettima Lawan, for his alleged link with Boko Haram. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, confirmed the arrest of the council chairman during a news conference at the 7 Division headquarters in Maiduguri.

