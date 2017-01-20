Nigeria leader heads delegation to Ga...

Nigeria leader heads delegation to Gambia in election crisis

13 hrs ago

" Officials say Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will lead three West African heads of state to Gambia on Wednesday in an effort to persuade its longtime leader to step down. Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyema says a meeting Monday in Abuja agreed on the mission, the second presidential delegation from the Economic Community of West African States to visit Gambia since President Yahya Jammeh lost Dec. 1 elections.

Chicago, IL

