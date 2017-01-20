Nigeria: Lagos Club Owner Causes Stir...

Nigeria: Lagos Club Owner Causes Stir, Steps Out With Ladies in Dog Chains

A popular Lagos club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, A.K.A Pretty Mike, has caused a stir online after he attended a wedding with two ladies whom he chained to the neck. While this is not the first time the 30-year-old entrepreneur who is the co-owner of Club Uno, formerly Q Club on Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, will step out in this weird manner, this time his actions appeared to have caught the attention of concerned Nigerians.

