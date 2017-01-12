Nigeria: Lagos Anti-Kidnapping Bill S...

Nigeria: Lagos Anti-Kidnapping Bill Stokes Controversy at Death Penalty Provision

Lagos State House of Assembly on January 5, 2017 passed an anti-kidnapping bill and prescribed death penalty for convicts whose victims die in their custody. Abductors, whose victims do not die in their hands would face life imprisonment.

